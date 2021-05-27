Low tide beach walks Thursday through Sunday at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Wednesday in Edmonds. Photo by Lee Lageschulte

This week and weekend has the lowest tides of the month.

More than 200 local residents have volunteered to help people learn about and enjoy our shorelines. 

Beach naturalists can help you explore gently to keep animals and their homes safe; tell you what sea stars eat; explain why barnacles stand on their heads; describe how moon snails lay their eggs; and so much more.

Walks are scheduled at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park through Sunday, May 30, 2021. Address: 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 1:44 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  