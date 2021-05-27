Low tide beach walks Thursday through Sunday at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Wednesday in Edmonds. Photo by Lee Lageschulte
This week and weekend has the lowest tides of the month.
More than 200 local residents have volunteered to help people learn about and enjoy our shorelines.
Beach naturalists can help you explore gently to keep animals and their homes safe; tell you what sea stars eat; explain why barnacles stand on their heads; describe how moon snails lay their eggs; and so much more.
Walks are scheduled at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park through Sunday, May 30, 2021. Address: 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
