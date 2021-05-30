Shorecrest vs Shorewood Capture the Flag - Saturday, June 5 at Hamlin Park noon - 2pm

Sunday, May 30, 2021


Shoreline Teen Center is hosting an event for local teens on Saturday, June 5, 2021. 

Capture the Flag! Teens can participate solo or in teams of two. The first place winner(s) get a galaxy projector, and there will be donuts for everyone!

It will be outdoors at Hamlin Park, from Noon to 2 pm. 16006 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155



Posted by DKH at 4:51 AM
