Sound Transit May update: SR 522 / NE 145th Bus Rapid Transit
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Since the start of the year, our Sound Transit team has been busy delivering our online open house and virtual city public meetings.
Below you will find an update on our recent and upcoming activities.
- The project team completed the environmental review process this spring. The public comment period is now closed (it ran from March 25 to April 8, 2021). More information about the environmental review is available online.
- Later in 2021, we anticipate the Sound Transit Board of Directors to consider action to identify the project to be built, which may enable the project to advance into the design and construction phases.
- This means that we also now anticipate starting the property acquisition process later this year.
- The project schedule is subject to change due to impacts from the COVID-19 recession and the ongoing Sound Transit Board realignment process.
- In the upcoming design phase, the project team will:
- Finalize the design of roadway and sidewalks.
- Finalize station design and public art.
- Advance the Park-and-Ride garages to a more detailed level of design.
- Obtain land use, environmental and construction permits.
- Begin the property acquisition process.
- Continue engaging with and providing feedback opportunities for the public, community groups, businesses, elected officials and partner agencies to comment on and inform the design.
COVID-19 impacts to Sound Transit projects: Revenue reductions caused by the COVID-19 recession combined with rising cost estimates will affect plans and timelines for Sound Transit expansion projects.
0 comments:
Post a Comment