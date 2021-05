Lake Forest Park Council Committee Of the Whole meets Monday May 24, 6pm

Meeting to be held virtually.





Discussions:

Affirm Parks and Connections as our priorities for future investment.

Tpes, size, and nature of new revenue opportunities.

Timing of revenue acquisition, and costs and timeline for identified capital projects

Future capital projects and projected costs.

Community engagement strategies. Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)

(Each speaker has three minutes to comment)Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19

Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.





