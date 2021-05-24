Lake Forest Park Council Committee Of the Whole meets Monday May 24, 6pm

Monday, May 24, 2021

City of Lake Forest Park Council Committee of the Whole regular meeting Monday, May 24, 2021 6:00pm. 

Meeting to be held virtually.

Discussions:
  • Affirm Parks and Connections as our priorities for future investment.
  • Tpes, size, and nature of new revenue opportunities.
  • Timing of revenue acquisition, and costs and timeline for identified capital projects
  • Future capital projects and projected costs.
  • Community engagement strategies.
Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19

Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.

Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

When: May 24, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Council Committee of the Whole Meeting

Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/93412515891
  • Or One tap mobile :
    • US: +12532158782,,93412515891# or +13462487799,,93412515891#
  • Or Telephone:
    • Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
    • US:+12532158782 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16699006833 or+13017158592 or+13126266799 or+16468769923
  • Webinar ID: 934 1251 5891
  • International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ab0WN1W1fL



