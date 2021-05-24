Lake Forest Park Council Committee Of the Whole meets Monday May 24, 6pm
Monday, May 24, 2021
Meeting to be held virtually.
Discussions:
Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
- Affirm Parks and Connections as our priorities for future investment.
- Tpes, size, and nature of new revenue opportunities.
- Timing of revenue acquisition, and costs and timeline for identified capital projects
- Future capital projects and projected costs.
- Community engagement strategies.
Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
When: May 24, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Council Committee of the Whole Meeting
Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/93412515891
- Or One tap mobile :
- US: +12532158782,,93412515891# or +13462487799,,93412515891#
- Or Telephone:
- Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
- US:+12532158782 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16699006833 or+13017158592 or+13126266799 or+16468769923
- Webinar ID: 934 1251 5891
- International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ab0WN1W1fL
0 comments:
Post a Comment