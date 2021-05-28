The Richmond Beach Celebration wraps up the month of May





Find the RBCA tent on Saturday, May 29, near the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, starting at 10:00am and become a member for only $20. Limited quantities of tasting kits will be available.





take a self-guided tour of the old town of Richmond Beach with an updated map and location descriptions. take a self-guided tour of the old town of Richmond Beach with an updated map and location descriptions.





The tour is the result of a wonderful collaboration between the Richmond Beach Neighborhood Association (RBCA) and the Museum (SHM)!









Expedition Richmond Beach: The last year has seen many of you spend more time walking around Richmond Beach. Some walkers tend to stay in their part of the neighborhood while others wander into the far corners of the community. Download the map from the SHM website at https://shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org/richmond-beach-walking-tour/ then follow along with a series of 35 recorded vignettes on the Richmond Beach YouTube channel , "RichmondBeachTV" describing each stop on the map, many with accompanying historical photos!: The last year has seen many of you spend more time walking around Richmond Beach. Some walkers tend to stay in their part of the neighborhood while others wander into the far corners of the community.





Ever wonder just how observant you have been (or can be) on your walks? The RBCA has posted pictures of a bunch of “interesting” spots in Richmond Beach ranging from garden art to weird stumps to secret paths to small streams you might have missed.





Richmond School 1891 The area was divided into four quadrants – northwest, northeast, southwest, and southeast and organized the pictures into four albums, one for each quadrant. The area was divided into four quadrants – northwest, northeast, southwest, and southeast and organized the pictures into four albums, one for each quadrant.





Your challenge: pick a quadrant and go on an expedition to see how many of the spots you can find - there are four or five spots in each quadrant.





Some will probably be easy, some maybe not so easy, but all the pictures were taken from the sidewalk or roadway so there’s no need to sneak into anyone’s yard.





For a bigger challenge pick a quadrant you don’t normally walk in – it will be more fun exploring other areas and you will need to pay more attention to what you are walking by.





Find the details and pictures on the Richmond Beach Community Association’s website:



Whether you are searching for your favorite orca art piece, having fun at one of the many parks or walking along the bluff, our community has it all and getting outside and exploring the community is a perfect way to end the month-long Richmond Beach Celebration.







with a membership or donation and get a free sample tasting kit of smoked extra virgin olive oil from Richmond Beach’s own Cascade Fusion.