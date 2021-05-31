Shoreline Chamber of Commerce welcomes Mayor Will Hall to June 9 zoom meeting

Monday, May 31, 2021

Mayor Will Hall will speak at
Shoreline Chamber meeting June 9
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce welcomes Mayor Will Hall as a speaker at our Wednesday June 9, 2021 Zoom meeting.

June ZOOM Luncheon featuring Shoreline Mayor Will Hall
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
11:30am - 1:00pm

Shoreline Mayor Will Hall, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, will discuss the State of the City and answer your questions. 

Learn about how the City responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City's current and future financial position, and what the coming year holds for Shoreline


Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  