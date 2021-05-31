Shoreline Chamber of Commerce welcomes Mayor Will Hall to June 9 zoom meeting
Monday, May 31, 2021
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
11:30am - 1:00pm
Shoreline Mayor Will Hall, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, will discuss the State of the City and answer your questions.
Learn about how the City responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City's current and future financial position, and what the coming year holds for Shoreline
Visitors welcome. Register here:
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce - June ZOOM Luncheon Networking Event Featuring Shoreline Mayor Will Hall (wildapricot.org)
