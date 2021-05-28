Memorial Day weekend ferry travel sailing schedules are different from previous years
Friday, May 28, 2021
If your holiday weekend plans include a ride on our ferries, double check our sailing schedules.
Most routes will operate on timetables different from Memorial Day weekends prior to COVID-19.
For people boarding a ferry in Seattle, be aware that the vehicle holding lanes and turnstiles for Bainbridge and Bremerton departures have temporarily swapped places.
If coming aboard in a vehicle, prepare for the possibility of long waits during peak travel times.
A face covering is required on public transportation, which includes all our vessels and terminals, indoors and outdoors, unless in a vehicle.
