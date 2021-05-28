Memorial Day weekend ferry travel sailing schedules are different from previous years

Friday, May 28, 2021

Photo courtesy WSDOT

If your holiday weekend plans include a ride on our ferries, double check our sailing schedules.

Most routes will operate on timetables different from Memorial Day weekends prior to COVID-19.

For people boarding a ferry in Seattle, be aware that the vehicle holding lanes and turnstiles for Bainbridge and Bremerton departures have temporarily swapped places.

If coming aboard in a vehicle, prepare for the possibility of long waits during peak travel times.

A face covering is required on public transportation, which includes all our vessels and terminals, indoors and outdoors, unless in a vehicle.



Posted by DKH at 2:50 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  