Shorewood seniors fill almost two trucks in Fill The Truck fundraiser
Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Photo by Stacy Cha
Volunteers at last Saturday's Fill The Truck sort all the donations into blue bins before loading them into the Goodwill trucks.
|Photo by Stacy Cha
Student and adult volunteers unloaded the cars as donors drove up to Shorewood. All you had to do was show up with items to donate.
Donations filled almost two trucks. "It would have been two," said senior class advisor Britt Harris but we had to stop early in order to have time to sort everything."
Goodwill pays the student group a set amount for each truck filled. The money will go to class activities.
0 comments:
Post a Comment