Shorewood seniors fill almost two trucks in Fill The Truck fundraiser

Thursday, May 27, 2021

 
Photo by Stacy Cha

Volunteers at last Saturday's Fill The Truck sort all the donations into blue bins before loading them into the Goodwill trucks.

Photo by Stacy Cha

Student and adult volunteers unloaded the cars as donors drove up to Shorewood. All you had to do was show up with items to donate.

Donations filled almost two trucks. "It would have been two," said senior class advisor Britt Harris but we had to stop early in order to have time to sort everything."

Goodwill pays the student group a set amount for each truck filled. The money will go to class activities.


Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  