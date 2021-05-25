Panel discussion today: Education for All -- A Civil Rights Milestone — and So Much Further to Go
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Education for All: A Civil Rights Milestone—and So Much Further to Go
Free presentation
Tuesday, May 25 · Noon - 1:30pm
There's still time to register to join us on May 25, 2021 at noon for a free, virtual discussion to mark the 50th anniversary of Washington State House Bill 90 – Education for All, the first U.S. law to grant public education to people with disabilities.
Panelists will discuss the legacy of Education for All, examine the current state of special education, and how we can take steps to realize the promise of the original bill.
