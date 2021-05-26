Shoreline police: Car prowlers waste no time using a credit card stolen in a car prowl

Not what you want to see when you

Thieves head straight for the console or glove box, where they know wallets and other valuables are stored. Protect yourself by leaving nothing of value in your vehicle.



The gentlemen pictured in the grey hoodie attempted to use a stolen credit card not long after a Dodge Ram was broken into at Shoreline Park, 19030 1st Ave NE.Deputies contacted the owner of the Dodge Ram and were told that the victim's wallet was stolen, containing the victim's identification and two credit cards.The victim immediately called his credit card company and was told that someone made two unauthorized purchases at a nearby grocery store for $500 each.A witness saw the suspects get in to a silver Dodge Charger with tinted windows.