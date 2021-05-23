Case updates May 21, 2021
Sunday, May 23, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,912,150 - 27,596 in one day
- Total deaths 586,335 - 748 in one day
Washington state
Due to scheduled maintenance, DOH will not update the COVID-19 Data Dashboard this weekend, May 22–May 23. We will include data from those days in total case and hospitalization counts for Monday, May 24.
- Total confirmed cases 394,143
- Probable (additional) cases 33,351
- Total hospitalizations 23,560
- Total deaths 5,702
King county
- Total confirmed cases 103,831 - 203 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,099 - 18 in a day
- Total deaths 1,575 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,733 - 40 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,375 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 408 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,389 - -1 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 200 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 100 - 1 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 320 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 4 - no change
