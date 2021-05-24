Go Green with Third Place Commons starting Wednesday, May 26
Monday, May 24, 2021
Third Place Commons invites you to join in a vital ongoing conversation with “Going Green: A Three-Part Series.”
Throughout the series of free Zoom programs, presenters will explore and guide conversation around several topics of great interest that emerged during the recent Lake Forest Park Community Town Hall on Building Climate Resiliency.
The series begins this Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7pm with Heating Up: The Ethics of Climate Change presented by Brian G. Henning.
During the program, Henning will explore how our moral beliefs have led us to the brink of climate crisis and pose the question, “What if we could tell ourselves a new story about climate change — and, in doing so, alter our relationship to our planet?”
Henning is a professor of Philosophy and Environmental Studies at Gonzaga University and has earned a PhD in philosophy. He has served as the inaugural faculty fellow for sustainability for three years, is the chair of the Environmental Studies department, and has delivered nearly 100 community presentations to general and academic audiences.
Register here for “Heating Up: The Ethics of Climate Change.”
Next up in the Going Green series, “Green Gardening with Master Gardener Julie Yasny,” where Yasny will both share tips for environmentally friendly gardening and field your questions.
The Green Gardening session takes place on Saturday, June 19th at 11am and you can register here.
Finally, on Wednesday, June 30th at 7pm, Republic Services Recycling Coordinator Natalie Caulkins returns for “Keep the Cycle Going: How to be a Savvy Recycler.”
Caulkins presented during the town hall and also hosted a breakout room during the group conversations, and both sessions were packed with folks eager to learn more about recycling properly.
Finally, on Wednesday, June 30th at 7pm, Republic Services Recycling Coordinator Natalie Caulkins returns for “Keep the Cycle Going: How to be a Savvy Recycler.”
Caulkins presented during the town hall and also hosted a breakout room during the group conversations, and both sessions were packed with folks eager to learn more about recycling properly.
What can and can’t be recycled and why? Does it actually matter if your recyclables are “empty, clean, and dry”? Are you guilty of “wish-cycling” and what impact does that have?
And, while you’re busy thinking and living green, don’t forget to drop by the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market to shop for fresh, local, minimally processed, and organic produce, meat, fish, eggs, and much, more.
Register here to “Keep the Cycle Going.”
And, while you’re busy thinking and living green, don’t forget to drop by the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market to shop for fresh, local, minimally processed, and organic produce, meat, fish, eggs, and much, more.
The LFP Farmers Market is open every Sunday, 10am to 2pm.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.
In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment