Go Green with Third Place Commons starting Wednesday, May 26

where Yasny will both share tips for environmentally friendly gardening and field your questions.









Register here to “Keep the Cycle Going.”

And, while you’re busy thinking and living green, don’t forget to drop by the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market to shop for fresh, local, minimally processed, and organic produce, meat, fish, eggs, and much, more. What can and can’t be recycled and why? Does it actually matter if your recyclables are “empty, clean, and dry”? Are you guilty of “wish-cycling” and what impact does that have?And, while you’re busy thinking and living green, don’t forget to drop by theto shop for fresh, local, minimally processed, and organic produce, meat, fish, eggs, and much, more.





Eating local and farm to table is a great way eat clean and reduce the carbon footprint of your food.





The LFP Farmers Market is open every Sunday, 10am to 2pm.





Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.





In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.





The Green Gardening session takes place onCaulkins presented during the town hall and also hosted a breakout room during the group conversations, and both sessions were packed with folks eager to learn more about recycling properly.