LFP Citizens' Commission meeting Tuesday to feature presentation on the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program
Monday, May 24, 2021
It will be a Zoom Meeting, hosted by the King County District Court - Community Court Virtual Resource Center.
AGENDA
4:00 - 4:05pm
Jolene Jang will give a quick intro to Anti-Asian Hate, and a preview of our meeting on June 3rd @5:30pm focused on Anti-Asian Hate and related violence.
4:10 - 5pm
Federal Communication Commission (FCC) - Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB). Speaker Keyla Hernandez-Ulloa will present information on the recently opened Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and answer questions.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.
About the Emergency Broadband Benefit
The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
Who Is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program?
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;
- Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
How to attend the meeting
For those that can't be there right at 4:00pm, we will be there till 5:00pm. Get there when you can, and we will try to make sure you get enough information to be able to help people apply for this program, and be able to follow up with you.
Zoom meeting links
Time: May 25, 2021, 04:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/9306833892
Meeting ID: 930 683 3892
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,9306833892# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,9306833892# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aczXlozHNB
The LFP Citizen's Commission is a volunteer group not affiliated with the City of Lake Forest Park.
