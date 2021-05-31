KING 5 story on Shorecrest drama online production

KING 5 TV did a nice segment on the Shorecrest original musical production More Than A Feeling.



Their segment here





Courtesy Shorecrest Drama



While they couldn’t perform an in-person musical this spring, Shorecrest Drama took “pandemic projects” to another level by producing an original musical comedy series, More Than a Feeling.



Written by Shorecrest Theater Director Andy Kidd and his musical collaborator Chris DiStefano, students took on much of the series’ filming and editing.





Duet. Courtesy Shorecrest drama.