KING 5 story on Shorecrest drama online production
Monday, May 31, 2021
KING 5 TV did a nice segment on the Shorecrest original musical production More Than A Feeling.
Their segment here
|Courtesy Shorecrest Drama
While they couldn’t perform an in-person musical this spring, Shorecrest Drama took “pandemic projects” to another level by producing an original musical comedy series, More Than a Feeling.
Written by Shorecrest Theater Director Andy Kidd and his musical collaborator Chris DiStefano, students took on much of the series’ filming and editing.
|Duet. Courtesy Shorecrest drama.
The story was told in seven episodes, released one day at a time. Here's the trailer.
All episodes are available now on YouTube at http://bit.ly/SCDrama
There is no ticket needed but you can help defray production costs by donating here.
Our previous story here
