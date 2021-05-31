KING 5 story on Shorecrest drama online production

Monday, May 31, 2021

KING 5 TV did a nice segment on the Shorecrest original musical production More Than A Feeling.

Their segment here


Courtesy Shorecrest Drama

While they couldn’t perform an in-person musical this spring, Shorecrest Drama took “pandemic projects” to another level by producing an original musical comedy series, More Than a Feeling.

Written by Shorecrest Theater Director Andy Kidd and his musical collaborator Chris DiStefano, students took on much of the series’ filming and editing.

Duet. Courtesy Shorecrest drama.

The story was told in seven episodes, released one day at a time. Here's the trailer.

All episodes are available now on YouTube at http://bit.ly/SCDrama

There is no ticket needed but you can help defray production costs by donating here.

Our previous story here


Posted by DKH at 2:14 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  