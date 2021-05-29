Case updates May 27, 2021 - Shoreline vaccine clinic closed Monday for Memorial Day

No lines at the Shoreline Vaccine Clinic at the Shoreline Center

Photo by Gidget Terpstra

The UW Med North King County vaccination The UW Med North King County vaccination clinic is located at located at Shoreline Center, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE , Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.





The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.





It will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 for Memorial Day.







