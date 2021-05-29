Case updates May 27, 2021 - Shoreline vaccine clinic closed Monday for Memorial Day
Saturday, May 29, 2021
|No lines at the Shoreline Vaccine Clinic at the Shoreline Center
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
The UW Med North King County vaccination clinic is located at located at Shoreline Center, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE, Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.
It will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 for Memorial Day.
United States
- Total cases 33,041,551 - 22,138 in one day
- Total deaths 590,212 - 615 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 400,615
- Probable (additional) cases 34,168
- Total hospitalizations 24,075
- Total deaths 5,765
King county
- Total confirmed cases 104,844 - 179 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,139 - 10 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,591 - 3 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,900 - 40 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,384 - 6 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 413 - 1 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,409 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 323 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
