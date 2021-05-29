Shoreline Planning Commission to consider "mobility hubs"





To maximize the use of the upcoming light rail and to support in car-light and car-free lifestyles, the City is interested in creating “mobility hubs'' in strategic locations across Shoreline.





The City is particularly interested in how these hubs can be integrated into rezoned mixed-use development surrounding the new light rail stations and connect residents to neighborhood-based commercial services.





The City is also interested in better understanding the range of features and services offered at mobility hubs and how these might differ given community needs and the surrounding environment.





