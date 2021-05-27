Photo: Super Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Photo by David Walton

By David Walton

The shot was at 4:23am when there was an ever so slight break in the clouds.

Typical northwest photo experience: clouds always a gamble, but this one has an interesting result. 

Several folks pulled up to the entrance of the park right about the time of the full stage of the eclipse (presumably to see the full eclipse), but most folks turned away because the clouds fully hid the moon during most of the full phase.

Patience paid off for staying!

This was taken from Richmond Beach Park (with special event permit to be in the park).



Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  