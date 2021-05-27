Photo: Super Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Photo by David Walton





By David Walton





The shot was at 4:23am when there was an ever so slight break in the clouds.





Typical northwest photo experience: clouds always a gamble, but this one has an interesting result.





Several folks pulled up to the entrance of the park right about the time of the full stage of the eclipse (presumably to see the full eclipse), but most folks turned away because the clouds fully hid the moon during most of the full phase.





Patience paid off for staying!





This was taken from Richmond Beach Park (with special event permit to be in the park).












