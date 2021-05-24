Fee waived for initial ORCA cards for youth riders

Beginning June 1, Puget Sound area youth (ages 6–18 years) will be able to get their first ORCA card at no charge.





After loading a transit pass or E-purse balance, an ORCA card can be a young person's ticket to easily reach destinations across the region on participating agencies' buses, trains and ferries.



Youth cards provide riders with reduced fares on services operated by ORCA agencies, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit





For more information on getting an youth card, visit www.orcacard.com or www.kingcounty.gov/reducedfare





Seniors and disabled commuters who quality for an ORCA Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) and low-income commuters have received free ORCA cards since 2018. The RRFP program, youth and ORCA LIFT card for income-eligible riders, provide a savings of 45 percent or more on transit fares.







