Call for Volunteers: Lake Forest Park Tree board and Parks and Recreation advisory board

The city is seeking applications for a vacancy on the Lake Forest Park Tree Board.









Tree Board meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month, at 7:00pm. Meetings are currently being held virtually.



Interests or backgrounds in urban forestry, horticulture, and habitat restoration are encouraged, but not required. Membership terms are for three years. If you are interested in applying or have questions, please contact Assistant Planner Cameron Tuck





Blue Heron Park

Photo by Mary Jo Heller

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board



The City seeks applicants for its Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which is responsible for advising the City Council and Mayor on parks and recreation issues, including park master planning, recreation program evaluation, and park comprehensive planning.









All board member terms are three years and members are limited to two consecutive full-term appointments. If you are interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board please complete an application and attach a resume and cover letter describing your experience and interest in parks and recreation.