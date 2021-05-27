Call for Volunteers: Lake Forest Park Tree board and Parks and Recreation advisory board
Thursday, May 27, 2021
The city is seeking applications for a vacancy on the Lake Forest Park Tree Board.
The Tree Board provides outreach and education to the community on tree-related issues, organizes and facilitates public events involving trees, and provides advice to the City Council on policy and regulatory issues involving trees.
Tree Board meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month, at 7:00pm. Meetings are currently being held virtually. More information about the Tree Board is available on the City’s website.
Board members should live within the Lake Forest Park city limits, but it is not required.
Tree Board meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month, at 7:00pm. Meetings are currently being held virtually. More information about the Tree Board is available on the City’s website.
Board members should live within the Lake Forest Park city limits, but it is not required.
Interests or backgrounds in urban forestry, horticulture, and habitat restoration are encouraged, but not required. Membership terms are for three years.
If you are interested in applying or have questions, please contact Assistant Planner Cameron Tuck.
If you are interested in applying or have questions, please contact Assistant Planner Cameron Tuck.
The City seeks applicants for its Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which is responsible for advising the City Council and Mayor on parks and recreation issues, including park master planning, recreation program evaluation, and park comprehensive planning.
All board member terms are three years and members are limited to two consecutive full-term appointments.
If you are interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board please complete an application and attach a resume and cover letter describing your experience and interest in parks and recreation.
If you are interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board please complete an application and attach a resume and cover letter describing your experience and interest in parks and recreation.
Completed applications, with resume and cover letter, may be emailed to Cory Roche, Community Volunteer Coordinator, or mailed to her attention at Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
More information on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is available here.
More information on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is available here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment