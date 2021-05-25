Tagger(s) targeting the Senior Center and churches on 185th

Access vans, with volunteer drivers, take seniors to medical appointments*

Over the weekend, someone spray painted vulgar photos and racial slurs on six HYDE Shuttle transportation vans at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center. Over the weekend, someone spray painted vulgar photos and racial slurs on six HYDE Shuttle transportation vans at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center.





They also tagged the Shoreline Covenant Church at 185th and Ashworth with a religious jibe.





The tagging seems aimed at upsetting as many people as possible, rather than a targeted attack.





The Senior Center and possibly other locations have been hit three weekends in a row. The outside of the building was the first target.





The HYDE Shuttle vans are used to transport the Senior Center's most aged seniors to medical appointments, dialysis and cancer treatments, grocery shopping and a host of other critical transportation needs.





They have not only the expense of repainting over the spray paint but the delay in services for the seniors.



They ask that should you be walking by, especially after dark, please call the police if you see anyone around our facility or vehicles.

What is amusing to some is very costly to a non-profit that continues to service our community.

If you have information email it to shorelinesc@soundgenerations.org or call 206-365-1536.

*We no longer post photos of graffiti because we don't want to give the vandals the publicity. Ed.











