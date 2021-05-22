Scene on the Sound: Submarine and Kitsap fast ferry
Saturday, May 22, 2021
|Photo by John Slomnicki
On Wednesday a fast attack submarine sailed by Shoreline.
|Photo by John Slomnicki
It crossed paths with a fast ferry, the Finest, from Kitsap Transit.
According to the Seattle Transit blog, the ferry began regular weekday service November 2018 and normally makes six round-trips runs between Pier 52 in downtown Seattle and Kingston on the Kitsap Peninsula, across from Edmonds.
The trip takes approximately 40 minutes, much better than the one and a half hour trip Kingston residents used to have to get to Seattle by the regular ferry, then the Sounder train or express bus.
