Trivia Night - have fun and support the Shoreline Historical Museum

Join the Shoreline Historical Museum for a virtual evening of trivia and fun(d)raising!





Silent auction and Trivia Night. Good company. Good cause.

The silent auction opens Saturday, May 29, 2021 and

Trivia Night starts at 6pm on Saturday, June 5th





Buy tickets and get a Trivia Party Box (available for pickup at the Museum on Friday June 4th)





It promises to be a lot of fun!





More information on the Museum's website: