Shoreline Police: Burglar just wanted cigarettes

This was worth a burglary charge. Photo from KCSO

Have you ever had a craving for a cig so bad you..... well, we doubt you chose the route this couple did.





On his surveillance system, the business owner could see them roaming around his store.



When deputies arrived, the suspects were gone.





The owner provided surveillance screenshots and descriptions of the male and female. Knowing what the suspects looked like, a deputy decided to check the nearby transit center and saw a male and a female on a bus that appeared to match the suspect's descriptions.



Deputies boarded the bus, and the male suspect immediately stood up and began distributing the stolen cigarettes to nearly every passenger on the bus. Be kind.



During an interview, the male suspect said he "really needed cigarettes." The deputy went on to ask why he broke in only to steal cigarettes, and the male replied, "I am not greedy."



Both the male and female were transported to the King County Jail and booked on Investigation of Commercial Burglary.



--King County Sheriff's Office







