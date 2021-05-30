Live virtual town hall with 46th District Legislators on Wednesday June 2
Join your 46th Legislative District lawmakers for a LIVE VIRTUAL TOWN HALL on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 6pm.
It will be livestreamed on the legislators' Facebook pages:
Sen. David Frockt, Rep. Gerry Pollet and Rep. Javier Valdez will provide a recap and answer your questions about the 2021 legislative session.
Submit your questions ahead of time at surveymonkey.com/r/46thTownHall
Or type your questions live during the event in the comments section.
We look forward to seeing you there!
