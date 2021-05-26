Echo Lake reopens as toxin levels drop

Toxic algae bloom in Echo Lake

The lake is now clear of toxins

Photo by Ann Michel Echo Lake and its beach were closed for an entire month, from April 18 - May 19, 2021, due to a toxic algae bloom. Echo Lake and its beach were closed for an entire month, from April 18 - May 19, 2021, due to a toxic algae bloom.





This recent bloom of algal species produced anatoxin a, a nerve toxin that has been known to kill dogs and is harmful to humans. These HABs, or Hazardous Algae Blooms, are more frequent in lakes like Echo Lake, which has an excess of phosphorus and other nutrients.



Periodically lakes experience water exchanges, where the water from the lake bottom wells to the surface. The bottom water is full of nutrients, which create a rich environment for algae to grow. Warm weather makes it worse.







