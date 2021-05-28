Local students graduate from Whitman College

Friday, May 28, 2021

Whitman College Memorial Hall

The following students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla WA.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL, MAJOR(s), HONORS

Lake Forest Park, Washington
Linnea Coleman, Shorecrest High School, Geology, cum laude

Seattle, Washington
Sarah Cohn, Nathan Hale High School, Sociology-Environmental Studies, magna cum laude

Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a highly selective private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. 

The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring 45 departmental majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree. A concentration on basic disciplines, in combination with a supportive residential life program, fosters intellectual vitality, confidence, leadership and the flexibility to succeed in a changing technological, multicultural world.



