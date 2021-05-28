Local students graduate from Whitman College
Friday, May 28, 2021
|Whitman College Memorial Hall
The following students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla WA.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL, MAJOR(s), HONORS
Lake Forest Park, Washington
Linnea Coleman, Shorecrest High School, Geology, cum laude
Seattle, Washington
Sarah Cohn, Nathan Hale High School, Sociology-Environmental Studies, magna cum laude
Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a highly selective private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington.
The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring 45 departmental majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree. A concentration on basic disciplines, in combination with a supportive residential life program, fosters intellectual vitality, confidence, leadership and the flexibility to succeed in a changing technological, multicultural world.
