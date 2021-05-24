Candidates: Larry Goldman announces run for Lake Forest Park City Council Position 7

Larry Goldman, candidate for

Larry Goldman, candidate for LFP City Council Pos 7 Hello! I'm Larry Goldman and I'm running for Lake Forest Park City Council position 7. I live in the Southern Gateway neighborhood and teach chemistry at the University of Washington – Seattle. I very much appreciate living in Lake Forest Park and would like to give back to this city.









Transportation: Public transportation is evolving in LFP as Sound Transit opens new light rail stations from the U District to Lynnwood and upgrades buses along Bothell Way and Ballinger Way. As a member of our city council, I will work with Sound Transit and King County Metro to provide the best possible public transportation system to LFP residents. I want Lake Forest Park to continue to be a welcoming, environmentally-focused city. Some of my greatest strengths are experience working in teams, willingness to put in hard work, attention to detail, and a strong desire to make things better. Here are a few of my focus issues, more information can be found on my campaign website – https://www.facebook.com/LarryForLFP :





I will reach out and ensure residents are well-informed about restructuring plans opportunities to provide public comments so that the voices of our community are heard before decisions are finalized.





Pedestrian and bicyclist safety is also critical. I support a grade-separated connection between the town center and the Burke-Gilman trail, and I also support providing more sidewalks, especially near schools and along our busier streets. The easier we make it for people to walk, cycle, and use public transportation, the more we can reduce our carbon footprint and protect the planet for future generations.



Green amenities: Lake Forest Park’s name connotes nature. I’m glad to see the city working to acquire and develop property along Lake Washington and would be delighted to continue this process and provide all LFP residents with access to this natural treasure.





I strongly support LFP’s tree ordinance, which is a model for other towns in the region. LFP has a proud tradition of supporting community parks. The recent Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails (PROST) report confirmed that we love our parks, but that access to parks and open space is limited in some neighborhoods.





I support acquiring park space in underserved neighborhoods and providing more residents with easy access to the green spaces that are so central to our LFP identity. I would also like to bring community gardens to LFP because some residents don’t have access to yard space to grow their own vegetables, herbs, and flowers and would take great satisfaction in growing their own food.



I’m delighted to have this opportunity to run for office and look forward to interacting with LFP residents about what they would like to see from their city government. Thank you so much for your support!



