Shorecrest Drama’s original musical comedy series streaming online









Written by Shorecrest Theater Director Andy Kidd and his musical collaborator Chris DiStefano, students took on much of the series' filming and editing.



They have released two episodes and the rest will be released at 7pm daily.





You can find them on YouTube at http://bit.ly/SCDrama





There is no ticket needed and you can watch anytime!









Donations are immensely appreciated and will help offset production expenses.





Shorecrest High School (yep, the very one) lands a one-night-only reunion concert of one of the hottest boy bands of the 2010s — One Direction — and a chance for one lucky student to be featured as the opening act!

But before the big night, forces beyond anyone's control threaten to thwart everyone's dreams.





With book, music, and lyrics by Kidd and DiStefano, and featuring Shorecrest Drama students as performers, episode directors, and additional songwriters, More Than A Feeling is a quirky musical comedy about a group of high-school kids facing an extraordinary challenge and discovering the power of community.











