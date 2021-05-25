Rex Kinney stepping down after 20 years of coaching the Shorecrest Hip Hop Team

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Photo courtesy SC Hip Hop team

After 20 years of coaching the Shorecrest Hip Hop Team, Head Coach and choreographer, Rex Kinney has decided to step down from running the program after this season.
 
“It has been one of the best experiences of my life and has shaped me greatly. Without the team and dance I would not have the career and family I have been so fortunate to have.”

Coach Rex took over the program in 2001, nurturing the program into a state and national award winning team, and going on to expand the program into a JV and Varsity Team in 2011, with the help of SC alumni, Angelo Buelva. 

In accomplishing all of this, in 2008, he launched the first annual Physical Poetry show with the help of friends, SC alumni Robert Luu, Andrea Koehler, and few of the many local dance companies and groups to grace the stage at Shorecrest.

Kirsten and Rex Kinney
Wife and Coach, Kirsten Kinney will also be leaving the program at the end of the season. She started dropping into rehearsals in 2010 and has continued to work with the team ever since. 

Her contribution to the team has been invaluable, helping to further the training of the students with her extensive dance and somatic experience over the past 11 years. 

She became co-producer of Physical Poetry and helped to grow it into a widely popular and enriching experience for the students and the Shoreline community by highlighting the rich and diverse dance in the Seattle region.

They would like to thank all of the special people that made all of this possible. The students, the coaches, and the advisors (past and present), who have generously supported the success of the program!
--From the Shorecrest Hip Hop Team


And stories about the teams through the years: here - they all seem to start with "District Champion!"



