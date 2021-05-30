Scene on the Sound: Articulated tug

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Photo by Jan Hansen

Jan Hansen captured this tug and barge sailing by Shoreline last week. 

John Crawford identified it as an articulated tug barge (ATB). ATBs consist of a tank vessel (barge) and a large, powerful tug that is positioned in a notch in the stern of the barge, which enables the tug to propel and maneuver the barge.

And, he says, it could be a Crowley ATB as they operate on the West Coast.

Crowley Shipping | Articulated Tug Barge Services - ATBs


