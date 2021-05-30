Scene on the Sound: Articulated tug
Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Jan Hansen captured this tug and barge sailing by Shoreline last week.
John Crawford identified it as an articulated tug barge (ATB). ATBs consist of a tank vessel (barge) and a large, powerful tug that is positioned in a notch in the stern of the barge, which enables the tug to propel and maneuver the barge.
And, he says, it could be a Crowley ATB as they operate on the West Coast.
Crowley Shipping | Articulated Tug Barge Services - ATBs
