Shorewood wrestling vs Edmonds-Woodway May 24, 2021

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By Clark Norton

It was a night of big swings as Shorewood wrestling faced off against the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. Led by returning state champion Alex Rapelje, the Warriors took the first three matches to jump out to an early 18-0.

Thunderbird Max Null got Shorewood on the board with a pin in the last seconds of the second round at 220 pounds. 

The T-Birds rode the momentum started by Null to rally and tie the score 24-24 with four matches left.  

Ed-way countered by sending out back-to-back state placers in the next two weights as they swept the final bouts for a decisive 48-24 win.

Shorewood wrestles next at home on Wednesday, May 26th, against the Royals of Lynnwood.

Edmonds-Woodway 48 - Shorewood 24
@Shorewood High School
*Match began at 170 pounds

106: Double Forfeit
113: AP Tran EW win by forfeit 
120: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit
126: Double Forfeit
132: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit
138: Baylor Denkinger EW pinned Henry Poetzl 1:43
145: Reece LeCompte EW pinned Isaac Van Horn 1:27
152: George Quintans EW pinned Joseph Rivera 1:06
160: Benden Baldock EW pinned Addison Brueck 0:19
170: Liam Fitting EW win by forfeit
182; Alex Rapelje EW  pinned Alberto Solano 0:47
195:  Justus Whittaker EW pinned Leyton Houck 3:10
220: Max Null SW pinned Evan Gibbs 3:55
285: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned George Kartano 1:46

Shorewood Record: 2-3 Overall


