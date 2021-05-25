Shorewood wrestling vs Edmonds-Woodway May 24, 2021

By Clark Norton





It was a night of big swings as Shorewood wrestling faced off against the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. Led by returning state champion Alex Rapelje, the Warriors took the first three matches to jump out to an early 18-0.





Thunderbird Max Null got Shorewood on the board with a pin in the last seconds of the second round at 220 pounds.





The T-Birds rode the momentum started by Null to rally and tie the score 24-24 with four matches left.





Ed-way countered by sending out back-to-back state placers in the next two weights as they swept the final bouts for a decisive 48-24 win.





Shorewood wrestles next at home on Wednesday, May 26th, against the Royals of Lynnwood.





Edmonds-Woodway 48 - Shorewood 24

@Shorewood High School

*Match began at 170 pounds





106: Double Forfeit

113: AP Tran EW win by forfeit

120: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit

126: Double Forfeit

132: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit

138: Baylor Denkinger EW pinned Henry Poetzl 1:43

145: Reece LeCompte EW pinned Isaac Van Horn 1:27

152: George Quintans EW pinned Joseph Rivera 1:06

160: Benden Baldock EW pinned Addison Brueck 0:19

170: Liam Fitting EW win by forfeit

182; Alex Rapelje EW pinned Alberto Solano 0:47

195: Justus Whittaker EW pinned Leyton Houck 3:10

220: Max Null SW pinned Evan Gibbs 3:55

285: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned George Kartano 1:46





Shorewood Record: 2-3 Overall







