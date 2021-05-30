Case updates May 28, 2021
Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Entrance to the vaccination center
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.
It will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 for Memorial Day.
Case updates May 28, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,066,772 - 21,314 in one day
- Total deaths 590,959 - 573 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 401,526
- Probable (additional) cases 34,323
- Total hospitalizations 24,131
- Total deaths 5,765 - 0 new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 105,036 - 192 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,161 - 22 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,592 - 1 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,927 - 27 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,390 - 6 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 414 - 1 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,415 - 6 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 324 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
0 comments:
Post a Comment