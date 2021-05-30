Case updates May 28, 2021

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Entrance to the vaccination center
The UW Med North King County vaccination clinic is located at located at Shoreline Center, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE 

Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12. 

The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.

It will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 for Memorial Day.


Case updates May 28, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,066,772 - 21,314 in one day
  • Total deaths 590,959 - 573 in one day

Washington state
  • Total confirmed cases 401,526
  • Probable (additional) cases 34,323   
  • Total hospitalizations 24,131 
  • Total deaths 5,765 - 0 new since yesterday

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 105,036 - 192 new since yesterday   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,161 - 22 new since yesterday  
  • Total deaths 1,592 - 1 new since yesterday 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 24,927 -  27 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,390 -  6 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 414 -  1 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,415 -  6 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 201 - 0  new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 324 - 1 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

Posted by DKH at 4:47 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  