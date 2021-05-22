Case updates May 20, 2021 - Masks are still required on Shoreline Public Schools campuses
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask in many outdoor and indoor settings, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) still requires that they be worn by EVERYONE while on school campuses and buses.
The CDC recommendation does not supersede the DOH’s requirement for Washington schools. If your child attends in-person hybrid learning in Shoreline Public Schools, please ensure that they continue to come to school with their mask each day.
Case updates May 20, 2021
United States - not updated
- Total cases 32,855,010 - 27,857 in one day
- Total deaths 584,975 - 639 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 394,143
- Probable (additional) cases 33,351
- Total hospitalizations 23,560
- Total deaths 5,702
King county
- Total confirmed cases 103,628 - 200 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,081 - 9 in a day
- Total deaths 1,573 - 7 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,693 - 47 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,372 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 409 - 5 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,390 - 4 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 99 - 1 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 317 - 0 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 4 - no change
