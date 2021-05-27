Shoreline Police: This guy had not thought it through

Forgery is a serious crime and you are sure to get caught if you use this man's technique.

On 05/18/2021 at 4:41pm, deputies were dispatched to Bartells pharmacy in the 18400 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.



Deputies contacted the pharmacy tech who told them a male had dropped off a prescription to be filled for his "mother."





The man agreed to come back around 5:00pm to pick it up.



When the pharmacy tech made a routine verification with the prescribing physician, she discovered inconsistencies.





For one, the name of the physician was incorrect. A more thorough examination of the prescription form led the pharmacy tech to believe that the suspect may have forged it.



Moments later, the pharmacy received a phone call from someone claiming to be the medical provider, who wanted to confirm that their patient's son had dropped off the prescription.





Clearly, the suspect had not thought this through. His phone number came up on the pharmacy's caller ID.





The name on the caller ID just happened to be the same as the male who dropped off the prescription.





At this point, the tech called the Sheriff's Office. Once deputies got the whole story, they stuck around until the male came back to pick up his "order."





When he did, he was positively identified and immediately taken into custody.



The suspect was transported and booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Forgery.



Note: It is our policy not to show suspect's faces until they have been formally charged.



KCSO











