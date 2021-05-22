Lake Forest Park Rotary awards scholarships to nine Shorecrest seniors
Saturday, May 22, 2021
|The Lake Forest Park Rotary scholarship team:
from left, Claire Conway, Ed Pearson, Silje Sodal and Karen Edwardsen.
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary
Congratulations to the following Shorecrest High School scholarship recipients from the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park!
Selection criteria included involvement in community service, “Service Above Self” essay, recommendations, and GPA.
These seniors and the colleges they are attending in the fall are:
- Audrey Brown Washington University at St. Louis
- Joanne Kirchner University of Portland
- Audrey Hamm University of Washington
- Abigail Brittle Southern Methodist University
- Megan Rudberg University of Washington
- Talis Kroehler University of Southern California
- Oliver Lohrentz University of Washington
- Mollica Khou University of Washington
- Laura Van Reed College
