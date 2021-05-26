Support for the Shorewood Class of 2021

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Due to the pandemic, the Shorewood Class of 2021 has been unable to enjoy their senior year through typical means such as school functions, homecoming, senior breakfast, assemblies, and most importantly: prom. 

Although prom cannot happen as we intended, the senior senators are holding a celebration event on June 5, 2021 from 7-10pm that is free for all seniors. 

Unfortunately, our dream and our budget do not match as we were unable to host our typical number of fundraisers last and this year due to the COVID restrictions. 

We want to make this a night to remember for all seniors, so we are reaching out to you in hopes that you can donate funds towards the Class of 2021’s event. 

Any support is greatly appreciated! Thank you so much for considering helping the senators make this event a fun and beautiful night for seniors to enjoy with their classmates.

To donate:
  1. Scan the QR code using your camera function on your phone or use this link: https://wa-shoreline.intouchreceipting.com/
  2. Shorewood parents: Log in as normal. Non-Shorewood parents: Scroll down to the bottom to create a Guest Account
  3. After logging in, search “senior” in the search bar to donate


