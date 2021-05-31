Shoreline Police: Speed bumps are a challenge on a good day. But when you're seriously impaired, well....

On 05/18/2021 at 10:28pm, King County deputies responded to a single-car accident in the 1100 block of N 192nd Street in Shoreline.





He shifted his vehicle into drive, rolling into a deputy's patrol car.









The driver could not stand on his own and smelled of alcohol. The driver was safely taken out of the car and detained, and then promptly got sick again.





When asked if he needed an aid car, the driver declined any medical attention.



Deputies checked the driver's SUV and found red paint transfer on his vehicle.





They eventually located a red Honda Civic nearby that, it appears, was sideswiped by the suspect vehicle.





The driver was taken to the local precinct for a breath analysis.





However, due to his inebriated state, he was unable to stay awake long enough to perform the test.



Once deputies obtained a blood warrant, the fire department was called to the precinct to take the driver's blood samples.



Charges are pending while we await toxicology results from the Washington State Patrol lab.







The vehicle was still running and a male was passed out in the driver's seat.Unfortunately, he had vomited all over himself.Deputies slowly opened the vehicle door, which woke the driver immediately.