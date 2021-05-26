Book review by Aarene Storms: How Rory Thorne Destroyed the Multiverse





She is also the first girl-child born to the family since the time of the sleeping beauty and the 13 fairy godmothers.





Young Rory is also "blessed/cursed" with thirteen magical gifts, and she will need all of them in this quick-paced fairy tale on a space station.



Fun, snide narration (reminiscent of The Princess Bride) and fairy tale elements smoothly integrated with minimal romance and detailed interstellar world building will appeal to fans of T. Kingfisher and Naomi Novik, plus a few literary Easter Eggs just for nerdish readers like me.









Recommended for fans of fractured fairy tales, ages 13 to adult.



Cover art indicates that this is first in a duology, but the book stands sturdily alone.













Sleeping Beauty's great-great-great-great-great granddaughter... in space.Rory Thorne, princess of the Thorne Consortium, is the 6-time-great-granddaughter of the original sleeping princess in the tower.