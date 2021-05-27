Shorewood wrestling vs Lynnwood 5-19-2021

By Clark Norton

It was a back and forth night on Wednesday as Shorewood Wrestling played host to the Lynnwood Royals.





The match began with the 152 pound weight class and T-Bird sophomore Isaac Van Horn bumped up a weight class to get things started. Van Horn wasted no time, quickly taking his opponent to the mat and putting him in a cradle for a pin in just 38 seconds.





Lynnwood responded with a pin of their own at 160 pounds as the two teams traded wins for a 12-12 tie after four weights.



In the next match, Shorewood’s Hunter Tibodeau returned to his usual 195 pound weight class to compete against Lynnwood’s Isaac Hernandez. Using constant attacks Tibodeau was able to build a huge lead before finally getting the pin with four seconds left in the second period.





Junior Max Null followed the big pin with a dominant 12-1 victory of his own, his fourth win in a row, to give Shorewood its largest lead of the night at 22-12.



Lynnwood rallied with a pin at heavyweight and a forfeit at 113 pounds to briefly retake the lead 24-22, but Shorewood used their superior depth to earn three forfeit wins in the lower weights to narrowly escape with a 40-36 triumph.



Shorewood wrestles next this Friday, May 28th, at Cascade High School. Wrestling begins at 7pm.



Shorewood 40 - Lynnwood 36

@ Shorewood High School

*Match began at 152 pounds



106: Double Forfeit

113: Philipe Ban LYN win by forfeit

120: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit

126: Bryan Nunez LYN win by forfeit

132: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit

138: Henry Poetzl SW win by forfeit

145: Kaden Myers LYN pinned Liam Gallagher 1:06

152: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Timothy Johann 0:38

160: Nate Wilder LYN pinned Addison Brueck 1:50

170: Alberto Solano SW pinned Coty Green 1:22

182: Noel Gougouehi LYN win by forfeit

195: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Isaac Hernandez 3:56

220: Max Null SW maj. dec. Dylan White 12-1

285: Elisha Abuhanna LYN pinned Milan Johnson 2:53



Shorewood Record: 3-3 Overall





