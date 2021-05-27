Flags at half-staff: Shooting in San Jose, CA and Memorial Day

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims who tragically lost their lives on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.









Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021 or first thing Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.Governor Inslee also hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 31, 2021, in recognition of Memorial Day. This federal holiday is in remembrance of the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces.Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 31, 2021 or first thing Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.