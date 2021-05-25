Jump start your summer: Earn college credits in 4-8 weeks at Shoreline Community College

Now is the perfect time to set new goals for the future and take advantage of flexible and affordable options at Shoreline Community College.





Whether you’re a current student, new to Shoreline Community College or just looking to take a class or two to advance your career, summer courses will keep you moving forward to achieve your goals.





If remote learning isn’t your thing, Shoreline also offers hybrid classes that include hands-on learning sessions on campus. Plus, with summer courses ranging from four to eight weeks, you can reach your goals faster than the traditional 10-week courses offered in other quarters.





Learn from anywhere with Shoreline’s asynchronous online classes, which do not have a specific meeting day or time, so you can study when it’s most convenient for you.