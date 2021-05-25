Jump start your summer: Earn college credits in 4-8 weeks at Shoreline Community College
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Now is the perfect time to set new goals for the future and take advantage of flexible and affordable options at Shoreline Community College.
Whether you’re a current student, new to Shoreline Community College or just looking to take a class or two to advance your career, summer courses will keep you moving forward to achieve your goals.
Flexible and Convenient
Learn from anywhere with Shoreline’s asynchronous online classes, which do not have a specific meeting day or time, so you can study when it’s most convenient for you.
If remote learning isn’t your thing, Shoreline also offers hybrid classes that include hands-on learning sessions on campus. Plus, with summer courses ranging from four to eight weeks, you can reach your goals faster than the traditional 10-week courses offered in other quarters.
Learn more about our summer course options.
Transferable Classes and Job-Specific Training
Community college classes can seamlessly transfer to a four-year university, so whether you just need one course to fulfill a prerequisite at another school, or you want to knock out the first two years of a bachelor’s degree, you can save money on tuition and fees, and explore a variety of pre-majors and electives through transfer courses at Shoreline.
If you’re looking to make a career change and need training for a new in-demand job right away, we have dozens of professional-technical programs that will get you back to work in as little as eight weeks.
Funding Available
Continuing your education doesn’t have to break the bank. Shoreline can help you pay for college!
Even if you think you might not qualify, Shoreline has funding options for everyone.
Help isn’t limited to financial aid, there are also full and partial grants for students who are unemployed, underemployed, or low-income, and those who are looking to re-enter the workforce or train for an entirely new career.
The College’s Foundation awards over 140 types of scholarships each year and with payment plans, free tuition, and waivers for those who qualify, your goals are within reach.
And you don’t have to do it alone. Shoreline Community College offers a full-service financial aid office with experienced staff to help guide you. Explore funding options.
Join Us at a Virtual Open House
Have questions about enrolling this summer (or fall)? Discover the possibilities at our virtual Open House on Thursday June 3, 2021 and explore all that Shoreline has to offer.
Learn about our 100+ degree and certificate programs, speak with experts about financial aid, and hear from faculty in Arts / Communication, Business, Health / Medical, STEM and more!
Don’t put your education or your future on hold this year. Come to Shoreline Community College for convenient, transferable, and affordable options that will help you achieve your goals, no matter where you are. Get started today – summer classes are now enrolling and start June 28.
Learn more about summer classes at Shoreline.
