Left at London Debut Album

Virtual Release Party and Presentation





June 3, 5:45 – 8:00pm

Sponsored by Shoreline Public Art









These musicians, curated by Left at London, span a range of musical genres, from indie pop, electronic, and hip hop, to electronic hip hop, hyperpop, and electronic pop (approximate order of appearances).









The Listening Party follows the raising of the Pride flag at City Hall as part of the City’s Pride Month celebration, which also includes the following:



Shoreline yarn-bombers creating fiber rainbows at Town Center Park and across the city. One contributor is participating in Love Across the USA’s nation-wide project led by nationally recognized street artist London Kaye.



Homemade Pride Flag Art Activity Kits distributed June 26 – 27 by ShoreLake Arts at the Shoreline Arts festival at Animal Acres in LFP as well as at the Shoreline Farmers Market later in June.





For the past several months at the cottage at Saltwater Park, Indie Pop musician Left at London worked on finalizing her first full-length album. Joined by friends and collaborators, she will present the 33 minutes of T.I.A.P.F.Y.H. in its entirety following a series of short introductory sets by Adult Mom; American Loves Me; Jamvvis; Rose Catalyst; Phixel; and Peter Kuli.