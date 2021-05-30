Left at London debut album virtual release party and presentation June 3

Sunday, May 30, 2021


Left at London Debut Album
Virtual Release Party and Presentation

June 3, 5:45 – 8:00pm
Sponsored by Shoreline Public Art


For the past several months at the cottage at Saltwater Park, Indie Pop musician Left at London worked on finalizing her first full-length album. Joined by friends and collaborators, she will present the 33 minutes of T.I.A.P.F.Y.H. in its entirety following a series of short introductory sets by Adult Mom; American Loves Me; Jamvvis; Rose Catalyst; Phixel; and Peter Kuli. 

These musicians, curated by Left at London, span a range of musical genres, from indie pop, electronic, and hip hop, to electronic hip hop, hyperpop, and electronic pop (approximate order of appearances). 

In recognition of Pride Month, about half of the musicians identify as LGBQT+. A live question and answer session immediately follows the presentation of the album. The artist’s previous material can be sampled at https://www.leftatlondon.com

The Listening Party follows the raising of the Pride flag at City Hall as part of the City’s Pride Month celebration, which also includes the following:

Shoreline yarn-bombers creating fiber rainbows at Town Center Park and across the city. One contributor is participating in Love Across the USA’s nation-wide project led by nationally recognized street artist London Kaye. http://www.loveacrosstheusa.com

Homemade Pride Flag Art Activity Kits distributed June 26 – 27 by ShoreLake Arts at the Shoreline Arts festival at Animal Acres in LFP as well as at the Shoreline Farmers Market later in June. https://www.shorelineartsfestival.org/



