Annual Gala for the Arts raises vital funds virtually and in person
Sunday, May 23, 2021
ShoreLake Arts would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s virtual and in person Gala for the Arts on May 15, 2021. Because of the amazing support from the community we were able to raise $95,393 for arts and culture!! This is absolutely one for the books. Thank you for making the event such a success!
|Sunny weather made the event very pleasant
Held in person at the Nile Shrine Golf Club and simultaneously live streamed to more than 50 attendees at home, over 100 arts supporters enjoyed custom made take-home Gala boxes, happy hour with a specialty cocktail, plated dinner featuring filet mignon with prawns or portobello mushroom stack, a live and silent auction, and several musical performances from Jose Gonzalez and students from the Zhenlun Cello Orchestra.
|Groovy Gala guests
The theme for this year was “Here Comes the Sun.” And not only did guests join in celebrating the coming of the summer with their modern style looks, but the actual sun made an appearance, which inspired one of the more pleasant mid-spring evenings.
|Wine Toss Winner Emmanuel Arhu
We look forward to furthering our mission of cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts! If you feel we need arts and culture now more than ever and are in a place of financial stability please consider donating today.
|Nancy and Jack Malek were the winning bidders for these cakes
Thank you to our Gala sponsors, Jack Malek, Windermere Broker and Realtor, Alaska Airlines, and North City Law.
Thank you to Kind + Co for coordinating the Gala this year and helping us navigate the space between virtual and in person.
|Arrangements by Kind + Company
And thank you to everyone who donated auction items!
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
Photos courtesy ShoreLake Arts
