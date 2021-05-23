Annual Gala for the Arts raises vital funds virtually and in person



ShoreLake Arts would like to thank everyone who participated in this year's virtual and in person Gala for the Arts on May 15, 2021. Because of the amazing support from the community we were able to raise $95,393 for arts and culture!! This is absolutely one for the books. Thank you for making the event such a success!





Sunny weather made the event very pleasant









Groovy Gala guests

The theme for this year was "Here Comes the Sun." And not only did guests join in celebrating the coming of the summer with their modern style looks, but the actual sun made an appearance, which inspired one of the more pleasant mid-spring evenings.





Wine Toss Winner Emmanuel Arhu

Held in person at the Nile Shrine Golf Club and simultaneously live streamed to more than 50 attendees at home, over 100 arts supporters enjoyed custom made take-home Gala boxes, happy hour with a specialty cocktail, plated dinner featuring filet mignon with prawns or portobello mushroom stack, a live and silent auction, and several musical performances from Jose Gonzalez and students from the Zhenlun Cello Orchestra.