Bird photography seminar from Gloria Z Nagler at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, May 27, 2021

An eye-catching portrait
Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler

Gloria Z. Nagler whose wonderful bird photographs are a regular part of the Shoreline Area News, will be teaching a one-evening, online class on bird photography tips for Shoreline Community College. 

Tips on Eye-Catching Bird Photography

It’s said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and this class will help nature photographers tell better stories. 

The focus of this class is birds: how to shoot eye-catching portraits and where to find photogenic subjects. 

Students will pick up some naturalist lore, including which tools are useful for bird identification. The birds and other wildlife discussed are mostly found locally: on the street, in the parks, and in our backyards. 

Monday, July 19, 2021 from 6 - 8pm online

More information and registration here


