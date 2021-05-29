Public invited to outdoor event to honor retiring Shoreline Schools staff members

Colby Angel - Shorewood High School

Frank Fisher - Shorewood High School

Lynn Franklin - District Office

Chuck Goodwin - District Office

Bo Jordan - Shorecrest High School

Layna Marab - Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center

Jim Meissner - Lake Forest Park Elementary

Mollie Merkley - Meridian Park Elementary

Rebecca Moreno - Einstein Middle School

Barbara Rosser - Syre Elementary

Leann Rozema - Shorecrest High School

Nadine Santo Pietro (2020 Retiree) - Echo Lake Elementary

Vince Santo Pietro (2020 Retiree) - Shorecrest High School

Amy Vujovich - District Office

Retiring staff members will be recognized with a special in-person celebration around the track and field and have the opportunity to share a few memories and parting words. A list of retirees planning to attend this year's event is below.Join Shoreline Schools in recognizing these retirees for their many years of service and wish them well!The event is outdoors and attendees are asked to wear masks or facial coverings and practice social distancing of three feet during the event.