Public invited to outdoor event to honor retiring Shoreline Schools staff members
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Community members are invited to attend the Shoreline Schools Retirement Celebration on Thursday, June 10 at 5:30pm at Shoreline Stadium, 18560 1st Ave NE.
Retiring staff members will be recognized with a special in-person celebration around the track and field and have the opportunity to share a few memories and parting words. A list of retirees planning to attend this year's event is below.
Join Shoreline Schools in recognizing these retirees for their many years of service and wish them well!
- Colby Angel - Shorewood High School
- Frank Fisher - Shorewood High School
- Lynn Franklin - District Office
- Chuck Goodwin - District Office
- Bo Jordan - Shorecrest High School
- Layna Marab - Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
- Jim Meissner - Lake Forest Park Elementary
- Mollie Merkley - Meridian Park Elementary
- Rebecca Moreno - Einstein Middle School
- Barbara Rosser - Syre Elementary
- Leann Rozema - Shorecrest High School
- Nadine Santo Pietro (2020 Retiree) - Echo Lake Elementary
- Vince Santo Pietro (2020 Retiree) - Shorecrest High School
- Amy Vujovich - District Office
