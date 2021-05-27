Shorecrest wrestling vs Mountlake Terrace 5-26-21

By Bryan Officer





Thanks Hawks wrestling team! Goodluck the rest of the year, and we will see you on the mat next season.



Varsity score report:

Mountlake Terrace 51 vs Shorecrest 30



106—Kaiju Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit

113—Seraphim Treperinas (MLT) pinned George Fernandez (SC) 5:03

120—Joseph Martinez (SC) won by forfeit

126—Abishai Gounder (MLT) won by forfeit

132—Jack Bode (MLT) won by forfeit

138—Thomas Rhodes (SC) pinned Arun Khou (MLT) 1:05

145—Tyler Ekse (MLT) pinned Jasper Brown (SC) :30

152—James Fletcher (MLT) pinned Matthew Curtis (SC) 1:20

160—Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Jacob Arevalo (MLT) :49

170—Koby Sedy (MLT) dec. Max Rutledge (SC) 6-0

182—Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (MLT) won by forfeit

195—Edward Dodgin (MLT) pinned Jacob Smith (SC) 4:29

220—Mason Michlitch (MLT) won by forfeit

285—Elyjah Schultz (SC) pinned Gryphon Aman (MLT) :33











The Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Shorecrest Scots 51-30 Wednesday night. The Shorecrest wrestling team now has a 2-2 record on the season.There were eight head-to-head matchups in the varsity competition. Mountlake Terrace captured five victories, while the Scots took home three.Shorecrest senior captain Elyjah Schultz scored six points for the Scots with a win in the heavyweight division. Peter Grimm (Freshman 160 lb.) and Thomas Rhodes (Junior 138 lb.) also tallied wins for the Scots.In addition to the varsity action, Wednesday's dual featured six exhibition/JV matches. The Scots fared well in those match-ups, highlighted by a win from senior Zachary Evans in his first ever live wrestling match. Zachary pinned his opponent using a combination of a "cross-face cradle" and a "half nelson."After Zachary's match, (the finale of Wednesday's meet) there was an outpouring of cheers from the Scots bench as well as from the Hawks team and fans. Mountlake Terrace showed great sportsmanship in that match and throughout the entire meet.