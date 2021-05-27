Shorecrest wrestling vs Mountlake Terrace 5-26-21

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By Bryan Officer

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Shorecrest Scots 51-30 Wednesday night. The Shorecrest wrestling team now has a 2-2 record on the season.

There were eight head-to-head matchups in the varsity competition. Mountlake Terrace captured five victories, while the Scots took home three.

Shorecrest senior captain Elyjah Schultz scored six points for the Scots with a win in the heavyweight division. Peter Grimm (Freshman 160 lb.) and Thomas Rhodes (Junior 138 lb.) also tallied wins for the Scots.

In addition to the varsity action, Wednesday's dual featured six exhibition/JV matches. The Scots fared well in those match-ups, highlighted by a win from senior Zachary Evans in his first ever live wrestling match. Zachary pinned his opponent using a combination of a "cross-face cradle" and a "half nelson."

After Zachary's match, (the finale of Wednesday's meet) there was an outpouring of cheers from the Scots bench as well as from the Hawks team and fans. Mountlake Terrace showed great sportsmanship in that match and throughout the entire meet. 

Thanks Hawks wrestling team! Goodluck the rest of the year, and we will see you on the mat next season.

Varsity score report:
Mountlake Terrace 51 vs Shorecrest 30

106—Kaiju Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit
113—Seraphim Treperinas (MLT) pinned George Fernandez (SC) 5:03
120—Joseph Martinez (SC) won by forfeit
126—Abishai Gounder (MLT) won by forfeit
132—Jack Bode (MLT) won by forfeit
138—Thomas Rhodes (SC) pinned Arun Khou (MLT) 1:05
145—Tyler Ekse (MLT) pinned Jasper Brown (SC) :30
152—James Fletcher (MLT) pinned Matthew Curtis (SC) 1:20
160—Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Jacob Arevalo (MLT) :49
170—Koby Sedy (MLT) dec. Max Rutledge (SC) 6-0
182—Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (MLT) won by forfeit
195—Edward Dodgin (MLT) pinned Jacob Smith (SC) 4:29
220—Mason Michlitch (MLT) won by forfeit
285—Elyjah Schultz (SC) pinned Gryphon Aman (MLT) :33



Posted by DKH at 2:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  