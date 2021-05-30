Shoreline Police: Airbags save lives after accident at NE 150th and 15th NE

Collision on 15th NE at NE 150th

If you judge simply by looking at these pictures, you'd think this May 21, 2021 crash in Shoreline would have resulted in very serious injuries.









One driver was cited in this case but both, thanks to airbags, will go home.



We must always buckle-up. When used together, seatbelts and frontal airbags reduce fatalities by 61%.



--King County Sheriff's Office



Thankfully, that was not the case. Why? Airbags save lives. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that, as of 2017, more-than 50,000 lives have been saved by frontal airbags.King County deputies responded to the intersection of NE 150th St and 15th Ave NE, just after 12:30pm, to investigate this crash. One motorist was transported to NW Hospital as a precaution.