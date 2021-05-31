Creating Safe Neighborhoods #Stop Asian Hate presentation Thursday with Jolene Jang

Monday, May 31, 2021

By Donna Hawkey

Creating safe neighborhoods and “#Stop Asian Hate“ will be presented by Jolene Jang on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

Link: http://evite.me/WmqAKMaZWt 

Hate crimes against Asians have escalated, and Jolene wants to help change this trend. Please join her in this timely information session. 

Most people won’t see these hate crimes against Asians because they’re not the target, and Asians “don’t want to burden you, it’s not in our culture to do that,” said Jolene.

The following topics will be discussed:
  • Define the dangers for Asians in your neighborhood.
  • Learn the impact on Asians.
  • Why it is important for people to be pro-active and speak-up before bad things happen.
  • Why crimes against Asians are not reported in the news.
  • Why this topic is not talked about.
  • How you can make a big difference in other people’s lives with little effort.
Thursday, June 3rd 5:30pm PDT
RSVP not required but appreciated.
Join the presentation here on zoom



