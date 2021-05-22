Shoreline Mayor Will Hall to retire at end of term

Mayor Will Hall

Will Hall was elected to City Council in 2009, 2013, and 2017 and as Mayor in 2018 and 2020. He served as Deputy Mayor from 2010 to 2011. His term expires December 31, 2021.





His statement to Shoreline citizens:





Shoreline is the best city in the region because of the amazing people who live here and care so much about each other. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve this wonderful community for six years on the Planning Commission and twelve years on the City Council.





I am retiring from elected office at the end of my term this December so I can have more time for family and travel.



I have learned more than I could have imagined from City staff, from my amazing colleagues on the City Council, and from the many, many people who have taken the time to share their thoughts, hopes, and fears with us over the years. Thank you all.



Vision 2029, adopted the year before I took office, is a great, forward-looking vision for Shoreline to be a sustainable city in all respects. We have made great strides together toward that vision, and there is always more to do.



The City is financially sustainable, thanks to the voters who approved the funding needed to maintain a high level of service for our community. And there is more to do to fund the next set of improvements to our park system.



Shoreline is a model of environmental sustainability. We are maintaining our tree canopy and improving water quality and habitat while adding much-needed housing in the most environmentally friendly way possible.





Our green building standards are the highest in the region, and we have added more certified Built Green homes than any other city. Nearly all of our growth, now and in the future, is concentrated where people will have the option to walk and take mass transit instead of needing to drive everywhere.





Our 2020 Sustainability Report shows that a family can reduce their carbon emissions 80% to 90% by moving from a typical house to a new Built Green home and taking light rail instead of driving to work.





While growth will change a few areas, the way we are doing it will preserve the character of most of our neighborhoods, avoid millions of tons of carbon emissions, reduce the cost and traffic that comes from urban sprawl, and create a better world for our children and grandchildren.



We are also working to be socially responsible and sustainable. Our investments in affordable housing, sidewalks, parks, and human services continue to make Shoreline the best place in the region to live, work, play, and raise a family. I am fortunate to live in such a caring, welcoming, safe community.



I want to thank the people of Shoreline for the trust and responsibility they have given me over the years. When I step away from elected office at the end of the year, I know that the City Council, guided by the voices of the people, will continue to advance our vision and make this an even better city in the future.



