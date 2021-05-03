3rd Annual 3v3 Tournament for a Cause Saturday June 12
Sunday, May 30, 2021
SSF will be hosting its 3rd Annual Spartan Classic 3v3 tournament for a cause with DYSports!
You can help us raise $20,000 through registrations, donations, and purchasing gear at the event to change the lives of local youth.
Click Here to Donate
Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the SSF Gym Westminster Center
14550 Westminster Way NE, Ste 6431
Shoreline WA 98133.
Divisions:
Click Here to Visit Event Website
Contact Karlie@shorelinesportsfoundation.org with any questions!
- Girls 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
- Boys 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
- $105 per team to enter
- Teams are 3-4 players
- Family friendly 3 on 3 event
- Barbecued Burgers and Hot Dogs for purchase
- Create a team name and jersey
- 3 Game Guarantee
- Game times will be published the week before the tournament
- COVID-19 Prevention Protocol will be in place for the event
