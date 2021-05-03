3rd Annual 3v3 Tournament for a Cause Saturday June 12

Sunday, May 30, 2021

3rd Annual 3v3 Tournament for a Cause!

SSF will be hosting its 3rd Annual Spartan Classic 3v3 tournament for a cause with DYSports!

You can help us raise $20,000 through registrations, donations, and purchasing gear at the event to change the lives of local youth.

Click Here to Donate

Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the SSF Gym Westminster Center 
14550 Westminster Way NE, Ste 6431
Shoreline WA 98133.

Divisions:
  • Girls 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
  • Boys 5th + 6th, 7th + 8th, and High School
Details:
  • $105 per team to enter
  • Teams are 3-4 players
  • Family friendly 3 on 3 event
  • Barbecued Burgers and Hot Dogs for purchase
  • Create a team name and jersey
  • 3 Game Guarantee
  • Game times will be published the week before the tournament
  • COVID-19 Prevention Protocol will be in place for the event
Click Here to Register Your Team

Click Here to Visit Event Website

Contact Karlie@shorelinesportsfoundation.org with any questions!



Posted by DKH at 4:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  